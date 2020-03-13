Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
How to Get a Refund for Canceled Events
Mar 13, 2020
With the growing coronavirus pandemic more and more events are being canceled or postponed. If you had tickets to an event that was canceled how can you receive a refund? Let's find out below.

First, getting a refund largely depends on whether your event was canceled or postponed. If canceled, then you should receive a refund soon. However, if postponed, then it may take a little while since the event may just be rescheduled for another date.

If you purchased your tickets online then your refund will most likely go back to your original form of payment. How long that will take depends on which company you purchased them from.

In order to get your refund, you must first start with the ticket seller. If that doesn't work, then you can try your credit card company. Using a credit card to purchase tickets gives an added buyer protection for refunds.

Popular Ticket Sellers Providing Refunds:
  • Ticketmaster: you can see a list of canceled or postponed events here. Refunds for canceled events through Ticketmaster will automatically go back to the same card you purchased them with.
  • StubHub: StubHub will provide full refunds, including fees, for any canceled events. Alternatively, customers can opt to get a coupon worth 120% of the ticket price to use on a future event.
  • Vivid Seats: through their 100% Buyer Guarantee, Vivid Seats will provide a full refund, including delivery fees, for canceled events. Alternatively, if your event is canceled due to COVID-19, then you have the option of receiving a store credit worth 120% the cost of the ticket for a future event.

Was your event canceled due to the coronavirus? Let us know below.

💬 2  Comments

BJ4140300bot5
BJ4140300bot5 (L1)
May 11, 2020
great work
Likes Reply
thelegendboy7
thelegendboy7 (L1)
Mar 15, 2020
Thanks
Likes Reply
