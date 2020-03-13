USA TODAY
How to Get a Refund for Canceled Events
Mar 13, 2020
With the growing coronavirus pandemic more and more events are being canceled or postponed. If you had tickets to an event that was canceled how can you receive a refund? Let's find out below.
First, getting a refund largely depends on whether your event was canceled or postponed. If canceled, then you should receive a refund soon. However, if postponed, then it may take a little while since the event may just be rescheduled for another date.
If you purchased your tickets online then your refund will most likely go back to your original form of payment. How long that will take depends on which company you purchased them from.
In order to get your refund, you must first start with the ticket seller. If that doesn't work, then you can try your credit card company. Using a credit card to purchase tickets gives an added buyer protection for refunds.
Popular Ticket Sellers Providing Refunds:
Was your event canceled due to the coronavirus? Let us know below.
