Can't Wait for Amazon Shipping? Shop These Retailers
Mar 26, 2020
21  Likes 0  Comments
A lot of people are staying at home and ordering online due to COVID-19. Because of the spiked demand Amazon has hired additional 100,000 people nationwide, but at least until April 5, they will be restocking only essential goods that would lead to the delay in shipments of other products.

If you can't wait for your orders to arrive, here is the list of stores that might deliver our orders faster.

amazon Walmart groceries paper News household Household Essentials Coronavirus
