IKEA Recalls 820k Chests for Tipping Hazard
Recall
About this Deal
|Attention! IKEA just issued a recall for around 820,000 units of their Kullen 3-Drawer Chests due to a tipping hazard. These chests have proven to be unstable if they're not anchored to a wall, which posses a serious risk of injury or death to children.
How to Identify the Recalled Units:
These chests were sold exclusively at IKEA nationwide from April 2005 to December 2019 for about $60. You can identify the recalled chests with the following:
Recalled Product Numbers:
If you've purchased one of the recalled chests, then IKEA will issue you a refund or free wall-anchoring repair kit.
For more information call IKEA's toll-free recall hotline at 888-966-4532 (between 9am to 10pm ET), or you see here.
