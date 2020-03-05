Attention! IKEA just issued a recall for around 820,000 units of their Kullen 3-Drawer Chests due to a tipping hazard. These chests have proven to be unstable if they're not anchored to a wall, which posses a serious risk of injury or death to children.



How to Identify the Recalled Units:

These chests were sold exclusively at IKEA nationwide from April 2005 to December 2019 for about $60. You can identify the recalled chests with the following:

5-digit supplier number



4-digit date stamp



IKEA logo



Country of origin



"Kullen" printed on the top or side panel

Recalled Product Numbers:

600-930-58 (birch)



501-637-54 (black-brown)



803-221-34 (black-brown)

If you've purchased one of the recalled chests, then IKEA will issue you a refund or free wall-anchoring repair kit.



For more information call IKEA's toll-free recall hotline at 888-966-4532 (between 9am to 10pm ET), or you see here.