Lowes

Lowes

Scotts Ez Seed Lawn Repair Mix (Mult. Options)
$8.49 $16.98
Apr 14, 2020
Expires : 04/15/20
Lowe's is offering Scotts Ez Seed Lawn Repair Mix (Mult. Options) for only $8.49 with free in-store pickup where available.

Details:
  • High-performance grass seed grows in full sun, dense shade, high traffic areas & slopes
  • Mulch absorbs 6x its weight in water & expands to surround the seed in a moist protective layer
  • Fertilizer: Exclusive controlled release technology feeds seedlings to jumpstart growth
  • Received 4+ stars from over 420 reviews!

home decor patio Home Improvement garden Lawn & Garden Lowes Lawn Repair Mix Scotts EZ Seeds
