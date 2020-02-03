Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
60% Off Corelle Storewide Sale (In-Store)

Hosting a Super Bowl party and need some dishware?

Now through 3/2, Corelle is offering 60% off storewide in-store!

Find your nearest store here.

Note: valid in-store only at participating locations.

Shopping online instead? Checkout their 30% off clearance with free shipping on orders over $99.

Comments (2)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Mar 02, 2020
last day
dealosaurous
dealosaurous (L4)
Jan 31, 2020
Will have to go stock up on snack bowls for the big game :D
