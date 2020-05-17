IRS Issues New Deadline for Direct Deposit
About this Deal
|Didn't receive your stimulus check yet? By the new IRS deadline, you have until noon Wednesday 5/13 to enter your bank information to receive it via direct deposit. If not entered on time, expect to get it via mail.
How to:
Even though no specific date was provided, most eligible Supplemental Security Income or SSI and veterans will spot Economic Impact Payments via their Direct Express card no later than mid-May.
