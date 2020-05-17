Didn't receive your stimulus check yet? By the new IRS deadline, you have until noon Wednesday 5/13 to enter your bank information to receive it via direct deposit. If not entered on time, expect to get it via mail.



How to:

Go to IRS.gov

Click on "Get My Payment"

Fill out the form

Even though no specific date was provided, most eligible Supplemental Security Income or SSI and veterans will spot Economic Impact Payments via their Direct Express card no later than mid-May.