IRS Issues New Deadline for Direct Deposit

News
About this Deal

Didn't receive your stimulus check yet? By the new IRS deadline, you have until noon Wednesday 5/13 to enter your bank information to receive it via direct deposit. If not entered on time, expect to get it via mail.

How to:
  1. Go to IRS.gov
  2. Click on "Get My Payment"
  3. Fill out the form

Even though no specific date was provided, most eligible Supplemental Security Income or SSI and veterans will spot Economic Impact Payments via their Direct Express card no later than mid-May.

Comments (4)

pajenterprises1
pajenterprises1 (L1)
May 17, 2020
Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
May 13, 2020
Admin, Do i still get credit for this, if his article considered original
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
May 13, 2020
Yes you are still receiving credit for the deal
Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
May 13, 2020
okay, thanks.
Reply