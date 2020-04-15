Filers can now update their bank account information to receive their stimulus check quicker!



Filers can use the "Get My Payment" application to:

Check your payment status



Confirm your payment type (direct deposit or check)



Enter your bank info for direct deposit

Also, the Internal Revenue Service just launched a website where people who don't usually file tax returns can submit their information to receive their coronavirus stimulus check.



Who is Eligible to Receive a Stimulus Check?

U.S. citizens or resident aliens who:

Have a valid Social Security number,



Could not be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer, and



Had adjusted gross income under certain limits.

Information You Will Need to Provide

Full name, current mailing address and an email address



Date of birth and valid Social Security number



Bank account number, type and routing number, if you have one



Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN) you received from the

IRS earlier this year, if you have one



Driver’s license or state-issued ID, if you have one



For each qualifying child