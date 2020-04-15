Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Internal Revenue Service

Filers Update Bank Info Here for Stimulus Check
News
Apr 15, 2020
Filers can now update their bank account information to receive their stimulus check quicker!

Filers can use the "Get My Payment" application to:
  • Check your payment status
  • Confirm your payment type (direct deposit or check)
  • Enter your bank info for direct deposit

Also, the Internal Revenue Service just launched a website where people who don't usually file tax returns can submit their information to receive their coronavirus stimulus check.

Who is Eligible to Receive a Stimulus Check?
U.S. citizens or resident aliens who:
  • Have a valid Social Security number,
  • Could not be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer, and
  • Had adjusted gross income under certain limits.

Information You Will Need to Provide
  • Full name, current mailing address and an email address
  • Date of birth and valid Social Security number
  • Bank account number, type and routing number, if you have one
  • Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN) you received from the
  • IRS earlier this year, if you have one
  • Driver’s license or state-issued ID, if you have one
  • For each qualifying child

News IRS Information public US tax return Coronavirus Covid-19 stimulus check
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
charisma00777
charisma00777 (L2)
Apr 15, 2020
Now open for filers to check status and update information!
