As part of the 2020 stimulus package, you may be eligible for a payment from the federal government.



The IRS is now sending out the first wave of economic impact payments to tens of millions of US residents who are eligible for a stimulus check of up to $1,200, in the mail and through direct deposit. If you meet the requirements for a payment but have not set up direct deposit with the agency, the IRS plans to mail up to 5 million paper checks a week and has created a schedule for mailing these payments. So you still have time to receive your payment in your bank account!



But some who expect a payment and meet the qualifications need to act quickly: The IRS said Supplemental Security Income and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries with dependents need to update the agency soon to receive their full payment this year.



See more details on the full article by CNET and find out if you're eligible for a check and when you can expect to receive it. VA and SSI recipients may need to take action soon.