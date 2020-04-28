Have trouble accessing the IRS's Get My Payment tool? You may want to try it again as the IRS just made "significant enhancements" to the website.



The Get My Payment tool allows Americans to check the status of their stimulus check, as well as update their bank account info to receive direct deposit.



Since the site went live on April 15th, people reported issues, such as having difficulty accessing their information, however with these new changes, you should now have an easier time using the tool.