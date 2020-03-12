Dine out, or not to dine out - that's the question!



The fear of catching the coronavirus grows by the day, but public health experts say that it's safe to dine out as long as you take precautions. If you are considering to dine out, make sure to frequently wash your hands with soap, use hand sanitizer and stay at least 3 feet away from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.



Coronavirus is not known to be transmitted through food, but hard surfaces, so throughout your meal, each time you touch something – the menu while ordering or the ketchup bottle when loading up your burger – avoid touching your face or eating until you wash your hands or rub them with hand sanitizer.



Is delivery less risky than dining out?

The answer is yes. You can always request deliveries to be left on the doorstep to limit exposure even more.



