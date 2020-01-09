After a disappointing holiday season, Kohl's just reported a same-store sales decline during November and December. Shares for the department store fell nearly 10% on Thursday to just under $45 each, and over the last 12 months, their stock has fallen more than 35%.



What does that mean?



Despite their initiatives to encourage a boost in sales, such as their partnership with Amazon, the retailer may be in trouble if they cannot turn things around.



In regards to this news, CNBC's Jim Cramer slammed the retailer with the following statement:



"'Kohl’s is just roadkill,' Cramer said. 'I’m speechless ... I’m as quiet as the registers at Kohl’s.'"



Last year, Kohl's began several incentives to lure people into their stores, such as their partnership with Amazon, which allows customers to return their Amazon purchases to their nearest Kohl's department store. In addition, for taking advantage of that service, Kohl's handed out coupons to customers to shop in-store. However, with this latest news, it seems as if "people returned things to Amazon and then ran out of the store," as Cramer explains.



Disappointing news like this is always sad to see, as it may lead to future store closures, such the 19 or so stores Macy's expects to close in 2020.



Here's to hoping that Kohl's can turn things around soon.



Are you a frequent Kohl's shopper? Did you shop their during this past holiday season? Let us know in the comments below.