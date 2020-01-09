Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Is Kohl's in Trouble? Weak Holiday Sales Reported
News
Jan 09, 2020
After a disappointing holiday season, Kohl's just reported a same-store sales decline during November and December. Shares for the department store fell nearly 10% on Thursday to just under $45 each, and over the last 12 months, their stock has fallen more than 35%.

What does that mean?

Despite their initiatives to encourage a boost in sales, such as their partnership with Amazon, the retailer may be in trouble if they cannot turn things around.

In regards to this news, CNBC's Jim Cramer slammed the retailer with the following statement:

"'Kohl’s is just roadkill,' Cramer said. 'I’m speechless ... I’m as quiet as the registers at Kohl’s.'"

Last year, Kohl's began several incentives to lure people into their stores, such as their partnership with Amazon, which allows customers to return their Amazon purchases to their nearest Kohl's department store. In addition, for taking advantage of that service, Kohl's handed out coupons to customers to shop in-store. However, with this latest news, it seems as if "people returned things to Amazon and then ran out of the store," as Cramer explains.

Disappointing news like this is always sad to see, as it may lead to future store closures, such the 19 or so stores Macy's expects to close in 2020.

Here's to hoping that Kohl's can turn things around soon.

Are you a frequent Kohl's shopper? Did you shop their during this past holiday season? Let us know in the comments below.

branie
branie (L5)
Jan 26, 2020
Well doing my part- I had $5 Kohls cash to spend by 1/31 and instead of just going to redeem it for something frivolous at the store, I just spent $80 on some jeans and new sneakers.
joelucyv
joelucyv (L1)
Jan 23, 2020
It's a good store keep it open
joelucyv
joelucyv (L1)
Jan 23, 2020
Yes we shop there all the time they have good deals and good sales and The Last Christmas I shop there also I hope they don't close
mUMB0JUMB0
mUMB0JUMB0 (L1)
Jan 11, 2020
I've found the registers at all the Kohls stores near me usually have a good amount of business going on. I used to shop there just about every weekend and found some GREAT deals. I have however cut down on my spending lately. Part of that is due to budgetary constraints, part due to their coupon policy which over the past few years has become very restrictive and can't be used with a large number of the brands that they carry (ie: Nike, Adidas, Champion). But overall Kohls is still my go-to store for presents for both myself and most of the people I buy for.
foreverfp
foreverfp (L1)
Jan 10, 2020
Yes, in fact a good part of my Holiday Shopping was done at Kohl’s! If I had to estimate, I would say about 80% was. I love Kohl’s, it’s my favorite store. I have been shopping there ever since they opened! Best place to shop for everything especially small petite sizes and small shoe sizes! Love them!
branie
branie (L5)
Jan 09, 2020
I did shop at Kohl's a lot this past year, not just the holidays and never once did I head in the store to return items from Amazon. I rarely shop at Amazon and when I do I know what I want and usually never need to return what I have purchased. Hope Kohl's rebounds in 2020!
