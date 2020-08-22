Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
New Price Cuts! 60-80% Off Liquidation Sales (In-Store)
Aug 22, 2020
Now prices marked 60-80% off (was 50-70% off)!

JCPenney is closing Over 600 stores. Although we are sad for the giant retailer, it means that customers will have a chance to score great deals during their 'Going-Out-of-Business' sales and save up to 80% off!

Note that all sales are now final, according to a news release.

JCPenney Store Hours:
  • With liquidation at additional locations beginning on July 3 (Link)
  • Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm
  • Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm

Find your nearest JCPenney here.

Also, see the full list of store closures in USA Today article.

💬 11  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
17 days ago
Updated, Now Store Closing Sale—60-80% OFF
Likes
dhekeujju
dhekeujju (L1)
18 days ago
Great deal
Likes
w837634763
w837634763 (L1)
21 days ago
Great Deal
Likes
yoliderrodrig
yoliderrodrig (L1)
22 days ago
Great Deal
Likes
ahsf2021
ahsf2021 (L1)
23 days ago
great deal help much
Likes
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Aug 21, 2020
Updated, New Price Cuts 50-70% Off
Likes
rashadfedel29
rashadfedel29 (L1)
Aug 18, 2020
Cheap cheap close out sale
Likes
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Aug 07, 2020
Updated, Now Up To 60% Off
Likes
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 23, 2020
Updated, Now Everything 30- 50% Off
Likes
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 23, 2020
and sunday store hours 11-6PM
Likes
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 03, 2020
with liquidation at additional locations beginning on July 3
Likes
see more comments 8
