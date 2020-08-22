Now prices marked 60-80% off (was 50-70% off)!



JCPenney is closing Over 600 stores. Although we are sad for the giant retailer, it means that customers will have a chance to score great deals during their 'Going-Out-of-Business' sales and save up to 80% off!



Note that all sales are now final, according to a news release.



JCPenney Store Hours:

With liquidation at additional locations beginning on July 3 (Link)



(Link) Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm



Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm

Find your nearest JCPenney here.



Also, see the full list of store closures in USA Today article.