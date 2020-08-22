JCPenney
Now prices marked 60-80% off (was 50-70% off)!
JCPenney is closing Over 600 stores. Although we are sad for the giant retailer, it means that customers will have a chance to score great deals during their 'Going-Out-of-Business' sales and save up to 80% off!
Note that all sales are now final, according to a news release.
JCPenney Store Hours:
Find your nearest JCPenney here.
Also, see the full list of store closures in USA Today article.
