|JCPenney has been the largest retailer to file for bankruptcy protection during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had mentioned before that they would be closing 242 stores permanently, but had not announced which locations those would include until now. So far, the retailer has released a list revealing 154 stores to close.
About 600 locations will remain open. 'Going Out of Business' sales can be expected to start happening soon. See below for the list of store closures announced so far.
Store Closures:
- California:
- San Bernardino: Inland Center
- Los Banos: Pacheco
- Delano: Main St.
- Yreka: Fort Jones Rd.
- Tracy: Naglee Road
- Turlock: Countryside Dr.
- Paso Robles: Niblick Rd.
- Chino: Ramona Ave.
- Durango: S. Camino Del Rio
- Florida:
- Jacksonville: Arlington Expy
- Sebring: U.S. 27 N.
- Orlando: E. Colonial Dr.
- Mary Esther: Mary Esther Blvd.
- Tampa: Westshore Plaza
- Brandenton: Boulevard W.
- Cape Coral: Del Prado Blvd.
- Lake Wales: Eagle Ridge Dr.
- Georgia:
- Athens: Atlanta Highway
- Gainesville: Pearl Nix Pkwy.
- Statesboro: Northside Dr.
- Atlanta: Briarcliff Rd. NE
- Rome: Mount Berry Sq. NE
- Waycross: Memorial Drive
- Douglasville: Douglas Blvd.
Illinois:
- Mt. Vernon: Times Sq. Mall
- Calumet City: River Oaks Center Dr.
- Freeport: S. West Ave.
- Bourbonnais: N. State RT 50
- Carbondale: E. Main
- New York:
- Auburn: Clark St. Rd.
- Oswego: State Route 104
- New Hartford: Sangertown Sq.
- Batavia: Batavia City Ctr.
- Rome: Erie Blvd. W.
- Canandaigua: State RT 364
- Syracuse: Destiny USA Dr.
- Texas:
- Lufkin: S. Medford Dr.
- Dallas: Skillman St.
- Paris: Lamar Ave. Highway 82
- Palestine: S. Loop 256
- Greenville: Wesley St.
- Huntsville: Financial Plaza
- Lewisville: S. Stemmons FWY
See the full list here.
Are there JC Penney closures happening near you? Let us know in the comments.