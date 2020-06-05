JCPenney has been the largest retailer to file for bankruptcy protection during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had mentioned before that they would be closing 242 stores permanently, but had not announced which locations those would include until now. So far, the retailer has released a list revealing 154 stores to close.



About 600 locations will remain open. 'Going Out of Business' sales can be expected to start happening soon. See below for the list of store closures announced so far.



Store Closures:

California:

San Bernardino: Inland Center

Los Banos: Pacheco

Delano: Main St.

Yreka: Fort Jones Rd.

Tracy: Naglee Road

Turlock: Countryside Dr.

Paso Robles: Niblick Rd.

Chino: Ramona Ave.

Durango: S. Camino Del Rio



Florida:

Jacksonville: Arlington Expy

Sebring: U.S. 27 N.

Orlando: E. Colonial Dr.

Mary Esther: Mary Esther Blvd.

Tampa: Westshore Plaza

Brandenton: Boulevard W.

Cape Coral: Del Prado Blvd.

Lake Wales: Eagle Ridge Dr.



Georgia:

Athens: Atlanta Highway

Gainesville: Pearl Nix Pkwy.

Statesboro: Northside Dr.

Atlanta: Briarcliff Rd. NE

Rome: Mount Berry Sq. NE

Waycross: Memorial Drive

Douglasville: Douglas Blvd.

Illinois:

Mt. Vernon: Times Sq. Mall

Calumet City: River Oaks Center Dr.

Freeport: S. West Ave.

Bourbonnais: N. State RT 50

Carbondale: E. Main



New York:

Auburn: Clark St. Rd.

Oswego: State Route 104

New Hartford: Sangertown Sq.

Batavia: Batavia City Ctr.

Rome: Erie Blvd. W.

Canandaigua: State RT 364

Syracuse: Destiny USA Dr.



Texas:

Lufkin: S. Medford Dr.

Dallas: Skillman St.

Paris: Lamar Ave. Highway 82

Palestine: S. Loop 256

Greenville: Wesley St.

Huntsville: Financial Plaza

Lewisville: S. Stemmons FWY



