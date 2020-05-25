Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Kirklands Coupons »

Today Only! 3-Wick Jar Candles (Multiple Options)

$6.00 $9.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 05/25/20
Kirklands Coupons See Deal
Up to 0.5% Cashback

About this Deal

Today only, Kirkland's is offering 3-Wick Jar Candles (Mult Options) for only $6 with free in-store pickup.

Other Notable Offers:

Related to this item:

home decor home gifts Decor Candles Jar Candles Kirklands
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (2)

TLYNPARS
TLYNPARS (L1)
May 25, 2020
Apparently only in store option, no shipping!
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
May 25, 2020
many stores are re-opened for full business
Reply
Related Deals
Amazon
Amazon
Unique Loom Sofia Traditional Area Rug, 3' 3 X 5' 3, Dark Gray
$19.84 $38
Big Lots
Big Lots
47" Black 3-Tier Metal Plant Stand with Galvanized Shelves
$44.25 $59.00
Big Lots
Big Lots
Wilson & Fisher Innisbrook All Weather Wicker Dining Chairs, 6-Pack
$472.49 $629.99
Big Lots
Big Lots
Signature Design By Ashley Trinell Nightstand - Big Lots
$179.99 $199.99
Wayfair
Wayfair
Zoey Hand Hooked Viscose Gray Rug By Bangalow Rose, 2' X 3'
$40.99 $209.00
FREE SHIPPING
Wayfair
Wayfair
120-count Felt Clothes Hangers
$17.99 $119.99
Wayfair
Wayfair
Grasston Blue Area Rug By Bungalow Rose, 2'6" X 8'
$62.99 $329.00
FREE SHIPPING
Crate & Barrel
Crate & Barrel
Maya Large Blue Ceramic Planter + Reviews | Crate and Barrel
$119.00 $149.00
Wayfair
Wayfair
Wayfair Best Desks Event Through 9/1
SALE
Crate & Barrel
Crate & Barrel
Addison Charcoal Leaning Bookcase
$99.97 $159.00
Until Gone
Until Gone
58% Off TV Console Storage Entertainment Center
$149.99 $363.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Sears
Sears
Inspired Home Inspired Home Gillian Nightstand Lacquer-Finish
$164.00 $924.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Better Homes and Gardens Runner - 1'10" X 7'5"
$14.88 $38.14
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Overstock
Overstock
Madison Park Tessa Taupe Tufted Top Storage Bench
$109.22 $254.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Overstock
Overstock
Grain Wood Furniture Shaker 5-drawer Solid Wood Chest
$350.99
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Overstock
Overstock
Brookside Ava Upholstered Platform Bed with Slats
$184.44 $262.49
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Overstock
Overstock
Copper Grove Caddo Grand Solid Wood 3-door Wardrobe with Lock - 45.75"W X 72"H X 20.75"D - Mocha
$648.37 $682.49
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Overstock
Overstock
Simple Living Match Queen Platform Bed
$182.32 $216.49
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Lowes
Lowes
KOHLER Highline Curve White Elongated Chair Height 2-Piece Toilet 12-in Rough-In Size with Slow Close (ADA Compliant) Lowes.com
$169.00 $199.00
Kohl's
Kohl's
Star Wars Microfiber Comforter, Full/Queen
$13.59 $79.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Wayfair
Wayfair
Blythe 5 Piece Dining Set
$739.99 $789.99
FREE SHIPPING