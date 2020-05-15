JCPenney was on the verge of filing for bankruptcy early this morning (5/15); however, after paying the $17 million it owed, the company bought itself a little more time.



JCPenney missed a $17 million payment that was scheduled for May 7th, which kicked off talk that the company was on the verge of filing for bankruptcy protection. Missing the payment gave the company a one week grace period, which ended yesterday (5/14).



Fortunately, the company was able to make the payment, which has staved off talks of bankruptcy for now. Though, the company is not out of hot water yet. Today also marks the end of a 30-day grace period the company received for missing another $12 million payment that was due back on April 15.



Now at over 118 years old, JCPenney holds about $3.6 billion in total debt on its books. Struggling for decades before the coronavirus pandemic, the crisis has only made matters worse for the department store. Two months ago, the company was forced to close its 846 stores nationwide.



Even if JCPenney files for bankruptcy, that does not mean that the retailer will close down for good. However, the company has closed over 20% of its stores since 2011, and has not had a profitable year since 2010.



Here's to hoping that the retailer can pull through and meet its payments. Otherwise, that could mean hundreds of thousands of employees are out of their jobs.



See more companies struggling to get through the COVID-19 crisis here.