Extended! JetBlue 'Tick Tock' Fare Sale

$39+
Expires: 03/15/20
About this Deal

Extended! JetBlue is offering a 'Tick Tock' Fare Sale from $39 one-way! Book by 3/15 for travel between 3/18 to 6/18.

Also receive no cancellation or change fees.

Notable Fares:
  • Long Beach to Las Vegas from $39
  • Buffalo to Boston from $44
  • Chicago to Fort Lauderdale from $49
  • See More

Comments (4)

thelegendboy7
thelegendboy7 (L1)
Mar 15, 2020
Thanks
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 13, 2020
Sale is still available and is updated with No change or cancellation fees
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 12, 2020
Sale extended
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Mar 10, 2020
Nice!
