Extended! JetBlue 'Tick Tock' Fare Sale
$39+
Expires: 03/15/20
About this Deal
|Extended! JetBlue is offering a 'Tick Tock' Fare Sale from $39 one-way! Book by 3/15 for travel between 3/18 to 6/18.
Also receive no cancellation or change fees.
Notable Fares:
