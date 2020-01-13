This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Now through 1/20, AMC is offering a $20 Bonus Concession Card for free when you join AMC Stubs A-List.
What is AMC Stubs A-List?
This new membership offers up to 3 movie tickets every week, plus free online reservations and format upgrades (Dolby Cinema, IMAX, etc).
Find your nearest AMC theater here.
