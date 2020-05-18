Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
UPS My Choice Coupons »

Free $30 Costco Shop Card w/ New Membership

Offer
Expires: 05/18/20
UPS My Choice Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Right now, UPS is offering a $30 Costco Shop Card for free when you register as a new member.

You must log in to your UPS account to see this offer.

Use a Costco Membership Activation Certificate to:
  • Join as a Gold Star Executive Member: Purchase a Costco Membership
  • Join as a Gold Star Member: Purchase a Membership Activation Certificate for $60.
  • Give the gift of a Costco Membership Activation Certificate for any occasion.

Note: Not valid for renewal of existing membership.

What's the matter?

Comments (6)

kiki2lai
kiki2lai (L1)
May 17, 2020
"We're Sorry
Have you reached this page in error? Please try the link you followed again."
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
May 18, 2020
May Be You Need to Login to See Offer, here is the link
https://costcomembershipoffer.com/purchase/purchase/UPSMyChoice
Reply
Peck12
Peck12 (L1)
May 18, 2020
Nope....does not work.
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
May 19, 2020
I'm seeing the same thing. May be expired now?
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
May 19, 2020
I Can See When i login
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
May 19, 2020
Gold Star Members and Gold Star Executive Members receive a $30 Costco Shop Card
Reply
