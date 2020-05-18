Right now, UPS is offering a $30 Costco Shop Card for free when you register as a new member.



You must log in to your UPS account to see this offer.



Use a Costco Membership Activation Certificate to:

Join as a Gold Star Executive Member: Purchase a Costco Membership



Join as a Gold Star Member: Purchase a Membership Activation Certificate for $60.



Give the gift of a Costco Membership Activation Certificate for any occasion.

Note: Not valid for renewal of existing membership.