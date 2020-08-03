Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
Last Day! $45 Instant Savings w/ 1-Year Membership ($45 Value)

Expires: 03/08/20
Now through 3/8, Sam's Club is offering $45 Back in Instant Savings when you join as a member for $45. Essentially, with this offer, you're getting your 1-year membership for free!

How It Works:
  1. Enter your email here to receive a promo code
  2. Join online or in-club [store locator]
  3. Get $45 back on qualifying purchases!

Note: your $45 Instant Savings offer will load to your membership within 72 hours or joining.

Comments (5)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Mar 08, 2020
Last Day
Reply
carol.bl
carol.bl (L1)
Jan 31, 2020
What are the $45.00 qualifying purchases. Sams couldn’t tell me.
Reply
jeffwhitlow19
jeffwhitlow19 (L1)
Jan 30, 2020
I sign up yesterday and I didnt get it. It was Luke ed bein lied to and stolen from.
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jan 30, 2020
"loads directly onto your membership card within 72 hours of joining" may take up to 72 hours to reflect in your account.
Reply
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jan 29, 2020
It's like getting your membership for free! :)
Reply
