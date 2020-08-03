Now through 3/8, Sam's Club is offering $45 Back in Instant Savings when you join as a member for $45. Essentially, with this offer, you're getting your 1-year membership for free!



How It Works:

Enter your email here to receive a promo code

Join online or in-club [store locator]

Get $45 back on qualifying purchases!

Note: your $45 Instant Savings offer will load to your membership within 72 hours or joining.