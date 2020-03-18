Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Home Depot DIY Workshop: Succulent Planter Set

Expires: 03/18/20
Home Depot is offering Free 'Do It Yourself' Workshops again! To attend the event, simply submit your registration here and visit your nearest location.


  • Succulent Planter Set Thursday, Mar 19, 2020 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

    Next Event:
    • Installing Ceiling Fans and Light Fixtures Saturday, Mar 21, 2020 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
    • Installing Tile Flooring Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

    Comments (4)

    YesBoss
    YesBoss (L5)
    Mar 18, 2020
    Succulent Planter Set Thursday, Mar 19, 2020 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
    DealsorNoDeals
    DealsorNoDeals (L5)
    Mar 19, 2020
    I believe they've canceled most of their events due to the coronavirus
    YesBoss
    YesBoss (L5)
    Feb 20, 2020
    Spice Rack - Thursday, Feb 20, 2020 / 06:30 PM to 8:00 PM
    shilotip
    shilotip (L1)
    Feb 15, 2020
    I received the email after the time the class was being given
