News
Kohl's is starting to reopen stores. Check here to see what's open in your part of the county.

When stores reopen, Kohl's is also setting aside dedicated shopping hours for customers aged 60 or older. These hours are every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11am to 12pm.

The info in this list is updated daily, so make sure to check back often.

See which Kohl's locations are open here.

