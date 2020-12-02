Kohl's Laying Off 250 Workers
|Kohl's has announced that it will be laying off 250 employees as part of a restructuring plan to get back on its feet after a not-so-profitable holiday season. Regional store leadership roles will be eliminated in an effort to streamline organization.
Affected employees will receive severance packages and outplacement services. So far, the company is not planning to close any stores or offices.
Related to this item:News kohls retail retail news layoffs news article department stores
