Due to the ever-changing COVID-19 situation, Kohl's has decided to extend the closures of its store locations, but the company is now offering limited-contact curbside pick-up service between 11am to 7pm at select locations.



This option will provide an added convenience to online and mobile app shopping. Products that are eligible for this service will be marked "Drive Up" and items will be available to pickup within two hours.



Just pull up next to the "Drive Up" sign when you arrive at your local store and an associate will bring out your items to place directly in your trunk.



