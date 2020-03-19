Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kroger

Kroger to Hire 10,000 People Due to Coronavirus
News
Mar 19, 2020
Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in the U.S. has hired more than 2,000 people to keep up with increased demand from the coronavirus outbreak.

Also, CEO Rodney McMullen told CNBC that Kroger has more than 10,000 openings for positions across country in their warehouses, and stores.

“We have relationships with several different other industries where they’re directing their people to us,” McMullen said. “We have a ton of openings.”

Editor's Note: If you know someone who needs a job due to Coronavirus closedowns, it's a good time to notify them about Kroger's hiring.

Coronavirus Coronavirus Crisis
