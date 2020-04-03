This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Last Chance Items at IKEA
Offer
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 03/31/20
About this Deal
|IKEA is always making room for new products, so these Last Chance Items might be gone soon. Shipping prices vary or choose free in-store pickup where available.
Notable Deals:
Related to this item:home decor kitchen Home Improvement furniture Ikea home furnishings Last chance items living areas
What's the matter?