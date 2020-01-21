This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
50% Off All Pizza Hut Menu Price ($2.49 Personal Pizza!)
50% Off
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 01/26/20
About this Deal
|Pizza Hut is offering 50% Off All Menu Price Pizzas when you use code JANHALFOFFPIZZA at checkout! As an example, you can get a Personal Pan Pizza (pepperoni or cheese) for only $2.49!
Find your nearest location here.
Note: valid at participating locations. Prices may vary by store.
Related to this item:food restaurants Pizza Sale Pizza Hut Fast Food dining out Meals
What's the matter?