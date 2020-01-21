Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
50% Off All Pizza Hut Menu Price ($2.49 Personal Pizza!)

Pizza Hut is offering 50% Off All Menu Price Pizzas when you use code JANHALFOFFPIZZA at checkout! As an example, you can get a Personal Pan Pizza (pepperoni or cheese) for only $2.49!

Find your nearest location here.

Note: valid at participating locations. Prices may vary by store.

Comments (1)

jimabbett
jimabbett (L0)
Jan 21, 2020
Great deal. Thanks!
