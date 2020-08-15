Use code IHOP20 at checkout to get 20% off your first online order, no minimum required.



Valid for 1-time use only and limit 1 per order. Tax and gratuity excluded. Not valid with other coupons or discounts. No cash value. Offer expires 12/31/20. Account sign-up required. Online orders via the IHOP® website or mobile app only. At participating restaurants. Further restrictions may apply.