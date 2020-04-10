The Coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to stay at home and practice social distancing putting life on hold. The current situation has greatly impacted the job market with unemployment levels at an all-time high.



To help alleviate this global issue, LinkedIn is taking the initiative to offer services that help connect people with jobs for free! Services that both employers and employees would have to pay for are now being offered at no cost.



Currently, LinkedIn employees are helping more than 500 hospitals and more than 260 healthcare organizations fill thousands of positions. Essential businesses can post job openings for free on the website's 'Urgent Jobs Board,' which has already accumulated requests from 600+ organizations with over 130,000 positions to fill.



LinkedIn has a massive reach with more than 675 million users and so far, efforts to connect the unemployed with work is helping. Other job sites are also following suit by advertising more work-from-home roles.



Read more here.



What do you think of LinkedIn's efforts to help with the unemployment situation caused by COVID-19? Let us know in the comments below!