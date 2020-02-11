|As previously mentioned, Macy's is closing 125 stores and cutting 2,000 corporate jobs over the next three years.
Per this USA Today article, here is a list of the first batch of stores slated to close soon:
California
- Antioch: Somersville Towne Center
- San Diego: Horton Plaza Park
Connecticut
- Meriden: Westfield Meriden
Florida
- Miami: The Falls Mall
- Pompano Beach: Pompano Citi Centre
- Sanford: Seminole Towne Center
- Vero Beach: Indian River Mall
Georgia
- Decatur: The Gallery at South DeKalb
- Macon: Macon Mall
Hawaii
- Waikoloa Village: Kings’ Shops
Idaho
- Lewiston: Lewiston Center Mall
Illinois
- Carbondale: University Mall
- West Dundee: Spring Hill Mall
Indiana
Kansas
Kentucky
- Owensboro: Towne Square Mall
Maryland
- Salisbury: The Centre at Salisbury
Massachusetts
- Leominster: The Mall at Whitney Field
Montana
- Helena: Helena Northside Center
New York
- Commack
- Hicksville: Broadway Commons
- North Carolina
- Winston-Salem: Hanes Mall
Ohio
- Cincinnati: Northgate Mall
- St. Clairsville: Ohio Valley Mall
- Stow: Stow-Kent Plaza
Pennsylvania
- Harrisburg: Harrisburg East Mall
- State College: Nittany Mall
Tennessee
- Goodlettsville: RiverGate Mall
Washington
- Burlington: Cascade Mall
- Seattle: Downtown
- Walla Walla: Downtown