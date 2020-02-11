As previously mentioned, Macy's is closing 125 stores and cutting 2,000 corporate jobs over the next three years.



Per this USA Today article, here is a list of the first batch of stores slated to close soon:



California

Antioch: Somersville Towne Center



San Diego: Horton Plaza Park

Connecticut

Meriden: Westfield Meriden

Florida

Miami: The Falls Mall



Pompano Beach: Pompano Citi Centre



Sanford: Seminole Towne Center



Vero Beach: Indian River Mall

Georgia

Decatur: The Gallery at South DeKalb



Macon: Macon Mall

Hawaii

Waikoloa Village: Kings’ Shops

Idaho

Lewiston: Lewiston Center Mall

Illinois

Carbondale: University Mall



West Dundee: Spring Hill Mall

Indiana

Muncie: Muncie Mall

Kansas

Prairie Village

Kentucky

Owensboro: Towne Square Mall

Maryland

Salisbury: The Centre at Salisbury

Massachusetts

Leominster: The Mall at Whitney Field

Montana

Helena: Helena Northside Center

New York

Commack



Hicksville: Broadway Commons



North Carolina



Winston-Salem: Hanes Mall

Ohio

Cincinnati: Northgate Mall



St. Clairsville: Ohio Valley Mall



Stow: Stow-Kent Plaza

Pennsylvania

Harrisburg: Harrisburg East Mall



State College: Nittany Mall

Tennessee

Goodlettsville: RiverGate Mall

Washington

Burlington: Cascade Mall



Seattle: Downtown



Walla Walla: Downtown