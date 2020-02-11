Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
List of First Batch of Macy’s Closing Soon

News
As previously mentioned, Macy's is closing 125 stores and cutting 2,000 corporate jobs over the next three years.

Per this USA Today article, here is a list of the first batch of stores slated to close soon:

California
  • Antioch: Somersville Towne Center
  • San Diego: Horton Plaza Park

Connecticut
  • Meriden: Westfield Meriden

Florida
  • Miami: The Falls Mall
  • Pompano Beach: Pompano Citi Centre
  • Sanford: Seminole Towne Center
  • Vero Beach: Indian River Mall

Georgia
  • Decatur: The Gallery at South DeKalb
  • Macon: Macon Mall

Hawaii
  • Waikoloa Village: Kings’ Shops

Idaho
  • Lewiston: Lewiston Center Mall

Illinois
  • Carbondale: University Mall
  • West Dundee: Spring Hill Mall

Indiana
  • Muncie: Muncie Mall

Kansas
  • Prairie Village

Kentucky
  • Owensboro: Towne Square Mall

Maryland
  • Salisbury: The Centre at Salisbury

Massachusetts
  • Leominster: The Mall at Whitney Field

Montana
  • Helena: Helena Northside Center

New York
  • Commack
  • Hicksville: Broadway Commons
  • North Carolina
  • Winston-Salem: Hanes Mall

Ohio
  • Cincinnati: Northgate Mall
  • St. Clairsville: Ohio Valley Mall
  • Stow: Stow-Kent Plaza

Pennsylvania
  • Harrisburg: Harrisburg East Mall
  • State College: Nittany Mall

Tennessee
  • Goodlettsville: RiverGate Mall

Washington
  • Burlington: Cascade Mall
  • Seattle: Downtown
  • Walla Walla: Downtown

Comments (4)

bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Feb 11, 2020
love it
Reply
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Feb 10, 2020
superb
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 06, 2020
Sad :(
I love Macy's.
Reply