Yesterday (2/4), Macy's announced their plans to close 125 stores over the next three years. In addition, the retailer will also cut about 2,000 corporate jobs as they close their Cincinnati headquarters and tech offices in San Francisco.



Since 2015, the company has closed over 100 stores due to declining sales and a push to exit weaker shopping malls in favor of smaller-format stores in strip centers.



After this slate of closures, Macy's will only have about 400 remaining stores.



Be sure to keep an eye out for a list of stores closing once Macy's releases that info. You can also expect store closing sales once the closures begin.



Macy's is dubbing 2020 a "transition year", so here's to hoping the retailer can turn things around.



Are you a frequent Macy's shopper? What do you think of this latest news from Macy's? Let us know in the comments below.