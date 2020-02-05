Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Macy’s Closing 125 Stores + Cutting 2,000 Jobs

News
Yesterday (2/4), Macy's announced their plans to close 125 stores over the next three years. In addition, the retailer will also cut about 2,000 corporate jobs as they close their Cincinnati headquarters and tech offices in San Francisco.

Since 2015, the company has closed over 100 stores due to declining sales and a push to exit weaker shopping malls in favor of smaller-format stores in strip centers.

After this slate of closures, Macy's will only have about 400 remaining stores.

Be sure to keep an eye out for a list of stores closing once Macy's releases that info. You can also expect store closing sales once the closures begin.

Macy's is dubbing 2020 a "transition year", so here's to hoping the retailer can turn things around.

Are you a frequent Macy's shopper? What do you think of this latest news from Macy's? Let us know in the comments below.

Comments (5)

lricupero
lricupero (L1)
Feb 05, 2020
I have been shopping at Macy's for most of my life. I was at the Wayne location today. I'm so terribly sorry to that this is happening.
Reply
rjnpvs
rjnpvs (L1)
Feb 05, 2020
Awful! Macy's is one of the few retailers that sells quality clothing at reasonable prices.
Reply
sathyagi
sathyagi (L1)
Feb 05, 2020
It sucks! I love shopping at Macy's, they always have great deals and good quality
Reply
mjsabia
mjsabia (L1)
Feb 05, 2020
This is what the internet has done to brick and mortar businesses.
Reply