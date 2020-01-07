Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Macy's

Macy's is Closing 19 Stores in 2020
News
Jan 07, 2020
It's been a week since the new year started, but there is no break in the retail apocalypse for Macy's. Yesterday, they announced that they will be closing at least 19 stores in the next couple of months.

"We regularly review our store portfolio and will provide an update at our Investor Day on February 5th," the company said in a statement sent to USA TODAY Tuesday.

Some stores will run clearance sales for eight to 12 weeks according to Macy's Media Relations Manager Julianne Bartosz.

See the List of Stores That Will Be Closing in 2020:
  • Connecticut
    • Meriden: Westfield Meriden Mall

  • Florida
    • Pompano Beach: Pompano Citi Centre
    • Sanford: Seminole Towne Center
    • Vero Beach: Indian River Mall
    • Miami Bloomingdales: The Falls

  • Georgia
    • Decatur: The Gallery at South DeKalb
    • Macon: Macon Mall

  • Idaho
    • Lewiston: Lewiston Center Mall

  • Illinois
    • Carbondale: University Mall
    • West Dundee: Spring Hill Mall

  • Indiana
    • Muncie: Muncie Mall

  • Kansas
    • Prairie Village: Prairie Village Shopping Center

  • Kentucky
    • Owensboro: Towne Square Mall

  • Maryland
    • Salisbury: The Centre at Salisbury

  • Massachusetts
    • Leominster: The Mall at Whitney Field

  • Montana
    • Helena: Northside Center

  • North Carolina
    • Winston-Salem: Hanes Mall

  • Ohio
    • Greater Cincinnati: Northgate Mall
    • St. Clairsville: Ohio Valley Mall
    • Stow: Stow-Kent Plaza

  • Pennsylvania
    • Harrisburg: Harrisburg Mall
    • State College: Nittany Mall

  • Tennessee
    • Goodlettsville: Rivergate Mall

  • Washington
    • Burlington: Cascade Mall
    • Seattle: Downtown Seattle
    • Walla Walla: Downtown Walla Walla

💬 3  Comments

themoneyman1113
themoneyman1113 (L5)
Jan 08, 2020
@Notbad
limeade
limeade (L5)
Jan 07, 2020
it's a different deal :) Thank you!
