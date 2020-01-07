Macy's
It's been a week since the new year started, but there is no break in the retail apocalypse for Macy's. Yesterday, they announced that they will be closing at least 19 stores in the next couple of months.
"We regularly review our store portfolio and will provide an update at our Investor Day on February 5th," the company said in a statement sent to USA TODAY Tuesday.
Some stores will run clearance sales for eight to 12 weeks according to Macy's Media Relations Manager Julianne Bartosz.
See the List of Stores That Will Be Closing in 2020:
Know of a store closing not listed here? Submit information here.
