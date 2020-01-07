It's been a week since the new year started, but there is no break in the retail apocalypse for Macy's. Yesterday, they announced that they will be closing at least 19 stores in the next couple of months.



"We regularly review our store portfolio and will provide an update at our Investor Day on February 5th," the company said in a statement sent to USA TODAY Tuesday.



Some stores will run clearance sales for eight to 12 weeks according to Macy's Media Relations Manager Julianne Bartosz.



See the List of Stores That Will Be Closing in 2020:

Connecticut

Meriden: Westfield Meriden Mall



Florida

Pompano Beach: Pompano Citi Centre

Sanford: Seminole Towne Center

Vero Beach: Indian River Mall

Miami Bloomingdales: The Falls



Georgia

Decatur: The Gallery at South DeKalb

Macon: Macon Mall



Idaho

Lewiston: Lewiston Center Mall



Illinois

Carbondale: University Mall

West Dundee: Spring Hill Mall



Indiana

Muncie: Muncie Mall



Kansas

Prairie Village: Prairie Village Shopping Center



Kentucky

Owensboro: Towne Square Mall



Maryland

Salisbury: The Centre at Salisbury



Massachusetts

Leominster: The Mall at Whitney Field



Montana

Helena: Northside Center



North Carolina

Winston-Salem: Hanes Mall



Ohio

Greater Cincinnati: Northgate Mall

St. Clairsville: Ohio Valley Mall

Stow: Stow-Kent Plaza



Pennsylvania

Harrisburg: Harrisburg Mall

State College: Nittany Mall



Tennessee

Goodlettsville: Rivergate Mall



Washington

Burlington: Cascade Mall

Seattle: Downtown Seattle

Walla Walla: Downtown Walla Walla



