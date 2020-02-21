Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Major Pizza Hut Franchisee Considering Bankruptcy

News
NPC International, the struggling operator of Pizza Hut and Wendy’s restaurants, missed an interest payment in January, leading to a pair of downgrades and, reportedly, a workout effort that could lead to a bankruptcy filing.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday that the Kansas-based operator was considering a bankruptcy filing as it negotiated with lenders on its nearly $800 million in loans. The story indicated that NPC hoped to avoid such a fate, though a filing has seemed inevitable for months.

Read more here.

Comments (2)

bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Feb 21, 2020
nICE deAL
yshwang23
yshwang23 (L3)
Feb 21, 2020
oh.. I just asked myself, 'when was the last time I ordered something from Pizza Hut...?' It was a long time ago. Wonder why...
