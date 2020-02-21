NPC International, the struggling operator of Pizza Hut and Wendy’s restaurants, missed an interest payment in January, leading to a pair of downgrades and, reportedly, a workout effort that could lead to a bankruptcy filing.



Bloomberg reported Wednesday that the Kansas-based operator was considering a bankruptcy filing as it negotiated with lenders on its nearly $800 million in loans. The story indicated that NPC hoped to avoid such a fate, though a filing has seemed inevitable for months.



