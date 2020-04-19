Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Joann

Free Tutorials for Making a Face Mask w/ Joann
Tips
Apr 19, 2020
5  Likes 1  Comments
26
About this Deal

Joann has gathered resources and how-tos for making a face mask from around the web to help!

Check out tutorials below:
How to Make a Face Mask
How to Sew a Face Mask w/ Flexible Nose
Face Mask Sewing Pattern
And do you want to help protect health care workers and medical personnel by making protective gear? While adhering to social distancing guidelines, participating Joann stores are opening up their Creator’s Studios to allow customers to make face masks, covers, gowns, and other items to donate to America’s hospitals.

Plus, Joann will provide and donate 100% of the supplies needed for these projects. Help support our country's medical personnel with joining them!
Be safe

What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 20, 2020
Nice
Likes Reply
