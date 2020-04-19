Joann has gathered resources and how-tos for making a face mask from around the web to help!



Check out tutorials below:

How to Make a Face Mask

How to Sew a Face Mask w/ Flexible Nose

Face Mask Sewing Pattern

And do you want to help protect health care workers and medical personnel by making protective gear? While adhering to social distancing guidelines, participating Joann stores are opening up their Creator’s Studios to allow customers to make face masks, covers, gowns, and other items to donate to America’s hospitals.



Plus, Joann will provide and donate 100% of the supplies needed for these projects. Help support our country's medical personnel with joining them!

Be safe