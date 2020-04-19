Joann
Tips
Apr 19, 2020
5 Likes 1 Comments
26See Deal
About this Deal
|
Joann has gathered resources and how-tos for making a face mask from around the web to help!
Check out tutorials below:
How to Make a Face Mask
How to Sew a Face Mask w/ Flexible Nose
Face Mask Sewing Pattern
And do you want to help protect health care workers and medical personnel by making protective gear? While adhering to social distancing guidelines, participating Joann stores are opening up their Creator’s Studios to allow customers to make face masks, covers, gowns, and other items to donate to America’s hospitals.
Plus, Joann will provide and donate 100% of the supplies needed for these projects. Help support our country's medical personnel with joining them!
Be safe
🏷 Deal TagsFree DIY health & beauty face masks JoAnn online tutorial Coronavirus Covid-19
What's the matter?