Early Friday morning, a fire broke out at a warehouse in Redlands, Califronia. It has been confirmed that the warehouse is an Amazon facility.



The incident was reported around 5:30am and caused the closure of the 10 freeway. The massive fire engulfed not only the building, but delivery truck trailers as well. This could very likely affect shipping and delivery schedules for Amazon.



Firefighters arrived on the scene to extinguish the fires. The cause is not yet known.



