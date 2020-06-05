Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Massive Fire At Amazon Facility Warehouse

News
Early Friday morning, a fire broke out at a warehouse in Redlands, Califronia. It has been confirmed that the warehouse is an Amazon facility.

The incident was reported around 5:30am and caused the closure of the 10 freeway. The massive fire engulfed not only the building, but delivery truck trailers as well. This could very likely affect shipping and delivery schedules for Amazon.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to extinguish the fires. The cause is not yet known.

Read more here.

Comments (2)

mrbob
mrbob (L3)
Jun 05, 2020
probably started by antifa
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 05, 2020
2020 is not a real year too much is happening. I hope no one was hurt!
Reply