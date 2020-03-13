Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Forbes

Master List of Airlines Corona Cancellation Policies
+ SHIPPING
News
Mar 13, 2020
26  Likes 1  Comments
0
See Deal

About this Deal

Here’s how the airlines are handling issues regarding COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus. As policies change daily, this list on Forbes will be updated regularly with the most current directives.

If your flight is cancelled by the airline, according to the US Department of Transportation you will be eligible for a cash refund, full stop.

Check out their master list of all major airline here! The fastest way to find your airline is to press Control + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) on your keyboard to bring up a search menu. Type in the name of the airline you are looking for.

🏷 Deal tags

travel News Airlines Air Travel refund Airlines News cancel Coronavirus
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
thelegendboy7
thelegendboy7 (L1)
Mar 15, 2020
Thanks
Likes Reply
Forbes See All arrow
Forbes
Forbes
Amazon Launches Invite-Only Luxury Fashion Vertical For Prime Members
NEWS
Forbes
Forbes
Second Stimulus Check In Limbo As IRS Urges 9 Million to Claim First Payment
NEWS
Forbes
Forbes
At Least 8.7 Million Americans At Risk Of Losing $1,200 Stimulus Checks
NEWS
Forbes
Forbes
Bitcoin Is Braced For A Near-$1 Billion Shock This Week
Forbes
Forbes
Apple IOS 14: Brilliant New Security And Privacy Features You Can Use Now
NEWS
Forbes
Forbes
Disney+ Announces New Films And TV Shows For October (2020)
NEWS
Forbes
Forbes
Apple Watch Series 6: 7 Things The Keynote Didn’t Mention
NEWS
Forbes
Forbes
10 Great Movies You Don't Want To Miss Before They Disappear From Netflix At The End Of September
NEWS
Forbes
Forbes
Amazon Reportedly Looking At Network Of 1,000 âHubsâ To Speed Delivery
NEWS
Forbes
Forbes
IOS 14: How To Use Apple’s Game-Changing New IPhone Privacy Features
NEWS
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals