Ends Soon! Free 'Thank You Meals' for First Responders
May 02, 2020
Expires : 05/05/20
Ends soon! McDonald's is offering 'Thank You Meals' for free to first responders and healthcare workers! Valid via Drive Thru or pickup. All you need to show is your valid work ID or show up in uniform. Meals are available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and are served in a Happy Meal box.

Best of all? This offer is valid daily until May 5th -- score a free meal every day!

Find the nearest restaurant here.

See this offer on their Instagram.

food restaurants Free McDonalds dining out Meals Coronavirus Covid-19
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
May 02, 2020
Ends soon!
