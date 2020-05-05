This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
May 02, 2020
Expires : 05/05/20
Ends soon! McDonald's is offering 'Thank You Meals' for free to first responders and healthcare workers! Valid via Drive Thru or pickup. All you need to show is your valid work ID or show up in uniform. Meals are available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and are served in a Happy Meal box.
Best of all? This offer is valid daily until May 5th -- score a free meal every day!
Find the nearest restaurant here.
See this offer on their Instagram.
