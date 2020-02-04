This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Chipotle
Free Chipotle Burrito Box for Healthcare Workers
FREE SHIPPING
Free
Apr 01, 2020
Expires : 04/02/20
27 Likes 0 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
During World Health Worker Week, from April 6-10, Chipotle is giving away Burrito Box Deliveries for free to healthcare facilities nationwide. Register your office or hospital by tomorrow (4/2) and receive 25 free burritos!
How It Works:
Note: limit one order per facility.
🏷 Deal Tagsrestaurants freebies News Free Chipotle Healthcare dining out Meals
What's the matter?