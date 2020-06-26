Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Microsoft's Permanently Closing All Retail Stores
News
Jun 26, 2020
45  Likes 5  Comments
15
Microsoft has announced that it will permanently close all 83 physical stores and instead focus on its online retail presence. Customers will still be able to shop products and get customer support on the website.

The decision comes after the company had to shut down locations this past March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Over the past decade, the brand attempted to create an in-store experience similar to Apple stores, but it seems that they never quite generated the same amount of business. Microsoft will continue to evolve and grow its digital presence.

Read more here.

What do you think of Microsoft's decision to close its stores? Let us know in the comments below!

electronics News Microsoft computers retail online shopping retail news retail closings
sundarkumar32
sundarkumar32 (L1)
Jun 26, 2020
Many of us not going to shop at retail stores, until a Covid-19 vaccine available, it is understandable that keeping stores opened , cost them.
pathmasrikuma
pathmasrikuma (L1)
Jun 26, 2020
I wish they keep retail stores, repair & services at retail stores most needed.
Dangab221989
Dangab221989 (L1)
Jun 26, 2020
retail stores are better, we can see and test products before we buy.
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jun 26, 2020
exactly, but still they offer online orders.
arulratnam05
arulratnam05 (L1)
Jun 26, 2020
little sad for buyers :)
