Microsoft has announced that it will permanently close all 83 physical stores and instead focus on its online retail presence. Customers will still be able to shop products and get customer support on the website.



The decision comes after the company had to shut down locations this past March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Over the past decade, the brand attempted to create an in-store experience similar to Apple stores, but it seems that they never quite generated the same amount of business. Microsoft will continue to evolve and grow its digital presence.



