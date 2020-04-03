In March, Microsoft announced that Office 365 is becoming Microsoft 365, a new service that adds more features to the office software. Microsoft 365 will be available starting April 21, at $7 a month for an individual plan and $10 for a family plan for up to six people.



In the meantime, here are the versions of Office 365 and its apps that you can find online for free right now. If you're looking for basic versions of each of these apps, the free version should work well for you.



For Students and teachers:

All you have to do is enter your school email address on this page on Microsoft's website: Get started with Office 365 for free. In many cases, you'll be instantly granted access thanks to an automated verification process. If you attend an institution that needs to be verified, it might take up to a month to confirm your eligibility.



For everyone else:

Anyone can get a one-month free trial of Office 365 to try it out. However, it does require you to enter a credit card, and if you don't cancel before the month is up, you'll be charged $100 for a one-year subscription to Office 365 Home. The good news is, if you don't need the full suite of Office 365 tools, you can access a number of its apps online for free.



Check out the full article here to see more details.