This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
20-30% Off Military & Veterans Discount (In-Store)
Jul 03, 2020
Expires : 07/05/20
About this Deal

Now through 7/5, Walgreens is honoring military & veterans by offering 30% off your regular-priced items or 20% off other eligible brands when you shop in-store using your Balance Reward card [free to join].

Find your nearest store here.

Note: offer is valid for military & veterans only.

groceries Sale Household Essentials Walgreens veterans military discount 4th of July saving tips
pgarcia2484
Jul 02, 2020
Admin, Can you please connect this link. Thank you https://www.walgreens.com/topic/promotion/military-veterans-discount.jsp?ban=FLIPP_MilitaryDay_July0703-070520
