Finally good news has developed regarding COVID-19. Pharmeceutical company Moderna has announced that it will start final-stage clinical trials of its vaccine for the Coronavirus by July. The company was the first to perform human clinical trials in the U.S. and this last study will include 30,000 people and be carried out in collaboration with the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).



The goal of the trial will be to prove that the vaccine prevents people from developing COVID-19 and stops severe symtoms from emerging. The vaccine is an mRNA vaccine that utilizes technology that provides instructions to cells to produce antibodies against the Coronavirus without having to introduce the virus into the human system itself. It's possible doses of the vaccine could become available for healthcare workers in limited quantities by fall.



Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are other companies slated to test out COVID-19 vaccines.



