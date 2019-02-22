This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
National Margarita Day Deals
Roundup
Expires: 02/22/20
About this Deal
|Happy National Margarita Day! Whether you enjoy your margaritas frozen or on-the-rocks, with salt or without, these deals are sure to make happy hour even sweeter!
Notable Margarita Deals:
See more National Margarita Day deals here.
Related to this item:food News Margarita Drinks Alcohol dining out National Margarita Day DP Roundup
What's the matter?