Amazon is offering $10 off $100 orders when select Discover cardholders do the following steps!



Steps:

Link your Discover Cashback Bonus Points to your Amazon account here

Activate the promo here (if eligible)

Add $100 or more of items to your cart (sold & shipped by Amazon)

Proceed to checkout & select your Discover Card as your method of payment

Select an amount of Discover Cashback Bonus points to use (must be at least 1 point)

Your $10 off $100 discount will be applied automatically