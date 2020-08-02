Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Target Coupons

Target

Last Chance! $40 Off $40 RedCard Coupon
$40 Off
Aug 01, 2020
Expires : 07/25/20
Last chance! Target is offering $40 off a future purchase (of $40 or more) when you get approved for a new RedCard.

Apply for your RedCard here.

See this offer in their weekly ad (page 29).

Note: your coupon will be mailed to you with your RedCard. Coupon will be valid until 8/29.

gift cards groceries Target Credit Cards cards REDCard Bank Account saving tips
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Aug 02, 2020
this deal was originally for $40 0ff $40 coupon, this is the one originally posted for $50 off $100 https://www.dealsplus.com/food-beverages-tobacco_deals/p_get-off-coupon-when-approved-for-a-redcard
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 12, 2020
Starts today
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 10, 2020
updated with $40 off $40 starting 7/12
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jun 07, 2020
I don't think this deal is valid today. Looks like Target canceled it?
