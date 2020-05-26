Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$20 Off Your Order via AMEX Rewards (Select Users)

Expires: 07/31/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering select American Express membership cardholders $20 off your purchase of $80 or more when you use at least 1 membership rewards point towards your Amazon purchase.

Note: offer is valid for select users only.

How to Get this Deal:
  1. Add products sold and shipped by Amazon to your cart
  2. Proceed to checkout and select American Express Rewards card as payment
  3. Select the amount of membership rewards to use (must be at least 1 point)
  4. Your $20 off discount will auto apply to your next qualifying purchase!

Comments (1)

tsui1988
tsui1988 (L1)
May 26, 2020
I only got $5 off $30
