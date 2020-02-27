This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Up to 70% Off Belk One-Day Sale + Extra 25% Off
Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/27/20
About this Deal
|Belk is having an up to 70% off One-Day Sale, plus get an extra 25% off when you use code 1DAYSALE at checkout with free shipping on $49+ orders.
Shopping in-store? Use these in-store coupons for maximum savings!
Note: Exclusions apply.
Notable Sale Categories:
Related to this item:bedding bath patio Kitchenware Home Improvement garden Glassware Belk
What's the matter?