Jun 16, 2020
Panera Bread is offering a new Family Feast for only $29.00! Best of all? Please check our online delivery page to determine whether delivery is available. If your order is more than $75. Otherwise, opt for rapid curbside pickup.

$29 Family Feast Includes:
  • 2 Half Sandwiches
  • 2 Kids Sandwiches
  • 1 Salad
  • 1 Family Mac & Cheese
  • 1 Whole French Baguette

Or, upgrade to the Family Feast with Cookies for $33 to score 4 Chocolate Chipper Cookies with your order!

Note: offer valid at participating locations only. You will find the Family Feast option on the online menu if valid at your location.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 16, 2020
Updated
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 05, 2020
Updated
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
May 05, 2020
For that deal, can you please create a separate one?
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 05, 2020
Not getting a link to do so. This is the only link available for me.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 11, 2020
$29 family feast
