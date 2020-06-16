Panera Bread is offering a new Family Feast for only $29.00! Best of all? Please check our online delivery page to determine whether delivery is available. If your order is more than $75. Otherwise, opt for rapid curbside pickup.



$29 Family Feast Includes:

2 Half Sandwiches



2 Kids Sandwiches



1 Salad



1 Family Mac & Cheese



1 Whole French Baguette

Or, upgrade to the Family Feast with Cookies for $33 to score 4 Chocolate Chipper Cookies with your order!



Note: offer valid at participating locations only. You will find the Family Feast option on the online menu if valid at your location.