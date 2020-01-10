Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Oscar Mayer is Hiring Wienermobile Drivers!
News
Jan 10, 2020
Interested in becoming the brand ambassador of Oscar Mayer? The company is currently searching for the right person to be the face and voice of the brand. This person will travel across the country in the iconic Wienermobile coordinating events, promotions, interviews and more!

If you're outgoing, sociable and eager to spread the word of Oscar Mayer, this may be the perfect fit for you.

Position Details:
  • Full-time, 1-year assignment
  • Represent brand through media appearances
  • Conduct interviews
  • Attend retail and charity functions
  • Maintain company car
  • Coordinate events & More

Read more here.

arrow