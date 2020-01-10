News
Jan 10, 2020
17 Likes 0 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Interested in becoming the brand ambassador of Oscar Mayer? The company is currently searching for the right person to be the face and voice of the brand. This person will travel across the country in the iconic Wienermobile coordinating events, promotions, interviews and more!
If you're outgoing, sociable and eager to spread the word of Oscar Mayer, this may be the perfect fit for you.
Position Details:
Read more here.
🏷 Deal Tagsfood groceries News Meals job career employment oscar mayer
What's the matter?