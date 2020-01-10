Interested in becoming the brand ambassador of Oscar Mayer? The company is currently searching for the right person to be the face and voice of the brand. This person will travel across the country in the iconic Wienermobile coordinating events, promotions, interviews and more!



If you're outgoing, sociable and eager to spread the word of Oscar Mayer, this may be the perfect fit for you.



Position Details:

Full-time, 1-year assignment



Represent brand through media appearances



Conduct interviews



Attend retail and charity functions



Maintain company car



Coordinate events & More

Read more here.