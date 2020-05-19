Though they were able to stave off bankruptcy for a short time, the 118-year old retailer, JCPenney, has officially filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11. As a result of their reorganization, the company is closing some stores nationwide.



Details of the restructuring phase will come in the following weeks, however JCPenney has said that they have $500 million in cash on hand and $900 million in commitments in order to help it fund operation during the bankruptcy.



The struggling retailer has been on a decline since 2010, closing 20% of it's stores since 2011. Unfortunately, with the recent temporary closure of 846 stores due to the coronavirus crisis, it seems that the pandemic was the last straw for the company.



Though it has filled for bankruptcy, this does not spell the end of the once giant retailer. However experts are skeptical about the long term survival of the company.



