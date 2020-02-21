Peloton Gives Free Bikes to Flywheel Customers
News
About this Deal
|After Flywheel and Peloton's two-year legal battle over patent infringement, Flywheel said it will shut down the virtual classes that are connected to its in-home bikes in March. Peloton will let Flywheel customers swap out the $1,500 bikes for a used Peloton bike for free.
Flywheel customers will have to fill out this form to receive the bikes. Delivery and trade-in may take up to 30 days from date of submission. You will also need to create a Peloton account at this link using your same email address you entered in the form.
See more details at CNN.com
